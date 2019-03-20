WWE plans move to centralized HQ in 2021

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has announced it will move global headquarters to a new complex in Stamford, Conn.

That will provide for unifying its corporate offices and production studios at the new site, the company says.

WWE will lease the space, in the city's central business district, for an initial 16.5 years with five five-year renewal options. It expects to sell its owned and operated facility at 1241 E. Main St., exit leased spaces at 1266 E. Main St., and evaluate operations for studio facilities at 88 and 120 Hamilton Ave.

The move is set for early 2021.