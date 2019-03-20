CynergisTek sells managed print services business to Vereco, LLC for $30M

CynergisTek (NYSEMKT:CTEK) announced it has closed a transaction to sell the assets used in its Managed Print Services business division for $30M to Vereco, LLC, a leading independent provider of healthcare document services.

This transaction will enable CynergisTek to prioritize its core cybersecurity and privacy services.

CynergisTek plans to use the proceeds in paying down its existing debt.

CynergisTek and Vereco also entered into a strategic relationship, allowing CynergisTek to provide cybersecurity assessments and managed services to Vereco’s current and future clients, and also allow Vereco to provide managed print services to current and future clients of CynergisTek.