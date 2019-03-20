Williams-Sonoma +3% on strong Q4 earnings, upside 2019 guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) +2.8% after-hours, surging as much as 10% earlier, after posting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues and offering upside 2019 guidance.

Q4 revenues rose 9.5% Y/Y to $1.84B as overall same-store sales rose 2.4%, and were up 0.1% at Williams-Sonoma stores, down 0.4% at Pottery Barn and up 11.1% at West Elm; total e-commerce net revenue rose 14.3%.

WSM reports Q4 same-store sales increased 2.4%, vs. 2.5% growth expected by analysts, increased its stock buyback program buy $500M and raised its dividend 12% to $0.48.

For FY 2019, WSM forecasts EPS of $4.50-$4.70 on revenues of $5.67B-$5.84B with comp sales up 2%-5%, while Wall Street consensus sees EPS of $4.47 on revenue of $5.74B.