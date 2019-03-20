Honeywell CEO sees no impact from Boeing MAX troubles

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has seen no impact on its business from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes or the aircraft's grounding, Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk tells CNBC.

HON is working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing to find the root cause of the crashes, "but in terms of business slowing, we haven't seen that - not yet," the CEO said.

HON supplies mechanical systems and avionics for the 737 airplanes but not flight controls or flight management systems.