StoneCo +2.1% as Morgan Stanley sets Street-high target, raises estimates

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) has rebounded 2.1% after hours as Morgan Stanley gives it a Street-high price target.

Shares had fallen 7.7% today, giving back some of its post-earnings gains after Monday's report.

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $47 from $35 based on higher EPS estimates springing from the earnings report: raised to $0.90 from $0.88 for 2019, and to $1.37 from $1.28 for 2020.

That target implies 24.3% upside from today's close of $37.80.

The firm's staying Overweight on the stock.