Court blocks oil and gas drilling in Wyoming over climate change

A U.S. district judge today blocked oil and gas drilling over nearly 500 sq. miles in Wyoming because the government failed to adequately consider its impact on climate change, a decision that could complicate Pres. Trump's broader efforts to expand energy production on public lands.

The order is the latest of several rulings over the past decade faulting the U.S. for inadequate consideration of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing leases for oil, gas and coal, but today's ruling appears to reach beyond previous rulings in saying the U.S. must consider nationwide emissions from past, present and future oil and gas leases.

The ruling pertains only to 282 leases issued in Wyoming after five sales held in 2015 and 2016, but it could mark a precedent that ultimately slows the Trump administration's pro-fossil fuels agenda.

The case was brought by two advocacy groups, WildEarth Guardians and Physicians for Social Responsibility.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG