Enterprise Products to hold second electronic auction for crude oil export

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.4% ) says it will hold an electronic auction next month for crude oil from the Permian Basin to be exported from its Houston Ship Channel terminal.

Exchange operator CME Group will conduct the online auction on behalf of EPD for the second auction to be held since the launch of a physically delivered NYMEX WTI Houston Crude Oil futures contract in November 2018.

Less than four years after the U.S. government lifted a ban on exporting crude oil, EPD has become the largest exporter of crude oil in the U.S., accounting for nearly 40% of crude oil shipments abroad.