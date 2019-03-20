Vale reportedly quashed efforts to validate dam safety before disaster
Mar. 20, 2019 1:21 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vale (VALE -1.5%) executives obstructed efforts by Brazilian authorities to audit one of its mining dams months before it collapsed in January and killed hundreds of people, a state prosecutor alleges.
- A prosecutor in Minas Gerais where the disaster occurred told local media that his office had filed subpoenas with Vale last June to review safety documents regarding the dam, but Vale’s lawyers responded in November and did not provide those documents, arguing they had received positive reviews by the German auditor the company had hired.
- Investigators have been scrutinizing the relationship between Vale and the German company which had certified the dam as safe, including allegations the auditor was hired after another firm declined to certify the structures as safe.