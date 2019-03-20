Smart Sand started at Neutral by B. Riley FBR

Mar. 20, 2019 1:34 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND)SNDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Smart Sand (SND +3.8%) is initiated with a Neutral rating and $4.50 price target at B. Riley FBR, which says the company has taken positive steps over the last year to build out its logistics and last-mile capabilities.
  • The firm says SND's focus on serving E&P customers in basins outside the Permian, notably the Bakken and Marcellus, appears prudent since the market for Northern White frac sand remains oversupplied at present.
  • B. Riley also thinks recent competitor announcements about idling and shuttering processing facilities could spark a price rebound for Northern White, and SND likely would be well positioned to benefit from such a recovery, but it is too early to tell whether the company's "wait-and-see" approach to in-basin frac sand production will pay off.
