Smart Sand started at Neutral by B. Riley FBR
Mar. 20, 2019
- Smart Sand (SND +3.8%) is initiated with a Neutral rating and $4.50 price target at B. Riley FBR, which says the company has taken positive steps over the last year to build out its logistics and last-mile capabilities.
- The firm says SND's focus on serving E&P customers in basins outside the Permian, notably the Bakken and Marcellus, appears prudent since the market for Northern White frac sand remains oversupplied at present.
- B. Riley also thinks recent competitor announcements about idling and shuttering processing facilities could spark a price rebound for Northern White, and SND likely would be well positioned to benefit from such a recovery, but it is too early to tell whether the company's "wait-and-see" approach to in-basin frac sand production will pay off.