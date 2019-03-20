Gannett responds to Oaktree letter on MNG takeover financing

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has the latest word in the back-and-forth with hostile suitor MNG/Digital First, with a statement on what it calls MNG's "continued failure to produce a financing commitment."

MNG procured a letter from Oaktree Capital Management it said expressed high confidence in MNG attaining at least $1.725B in debt financing for a deal, which would be enough to finance existing indebtedness of both companies along with the $12/share offer price.

That letter "does not represent a contractual commitment or a legal obligation, and is highly conditional," Gannett says in response.

"Furthermore, Oaktree Strategic Credit did not indicate that it was confident in its own ability to arrange committed financing or otherwise suggest it would even play a role in the financing, as would be customary in a letter of this kind," Gannett continues.