NYT: Wall Street Journal joining Apple subscription news product

The Wall Street Journal is joining a paid tier of Apple News (NASDAQ:AAPL), which will be the tech giant's subscription news service, according to The New York Times.

That news is set to come out at a Monday event, the NYT says.

That means the WSJ (owned by News Corp (NWS, NWSA)) is agreeing to terms from Apple that other publishers are balking at, according to the report. Apple is reportedly seeking a cut of about half the subscription revenue from the service (vs. the App Store cut of 30%) along with unlimited access to all content.

The Times and Washington Post are opting out of that.

Apple's subscription is expected to cost $10/month.