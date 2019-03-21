LA Times: Disney likely to fire 3,000 in Fox combination

The champagne corks have popped, and now it's time for cleanup: With Disney's (NYSE:DIS) takeover of Fox media (FOX, FOXA) complete, redundancies in their studio operations mean that the company will likely fire more than 3,000 people, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Most of those firings will come from the Fox side, according to the report.

Those layoffs could start as soon as this week, though most might not happen for months.

“I wish I could tell you that the hardest part is behind us; that closing the deal was the finish line, rather than just the next milestone,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a welcome email to Fox employees.

Disney closed on its $71.3B deal early yesterday morning, taking over Fox's film and TV studio operations along with FX Networks and National Geographic, Star India, and Fox's share of Hulu.