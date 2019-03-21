Exec: Game developers on Google game service can use rival clouds

Among new details about Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Stadia game-streaming service, game developers can use competing cloud providers, VP Phil Harrison says in a Reuters interview.

While the games will run on Google servers using specialized hardware, such game attributes as player settings, leaderboards, matchmaking tools and similar items wouldn't necessarily have to live on their servers, Harrison says -- though going elsewhere risks performance degradation, he notes.

“Obviously, we would want and incentivize the publisher to bring as much of their backend as possible," Harrison says, but with a publisher using Amazon for some tools, “the first thing I would do is introduce you to the Google Cloud team."

He also notes Stadia will "absolutely" not have adult-only content as rated by guidelines they're building atop the existing ones issued by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.