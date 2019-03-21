Financials  | M&A

Ares Management acquires CoolSys

|About: Ares Management Corpora... (ARES)|By:, SA News Editor

A fund managed by Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) Private Equity Group has acquired CoolSys, Inc. for an undislcosed term.

“CoolSys is the market leader with a unique culture that develops its employees and delivers great service to its customers,” said Matt Cwiertnia, Partner and Co-Head of North American Private Equity at Ares. “Ares has known CoolSys’ CEO and President, Adam Coffey, for a long time, and we are looking forward to working with him again and the rest of the talented management team to support the company’s continued expansion.”

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox