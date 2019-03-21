Ares Management acquires CoolSys

A fund managed by Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) Private Equity Group has acquired CoolSys, Inc. for an undislcosed term.

“CoolSys is the market leader with a unique culture that develops its employees and delivers great service to its customers,” said Matt Cwiertnia, Partner and Co-Head of North American Private Equity at Ares. “Ares has known CoolSys’ CEO and President, Adam Coffey, for a long time, and we are looking forward to working with him again and the rest of the talented management team to support the company’s continued expansion.”