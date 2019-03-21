Biogen and Eisai bail on aducanumab in Alzheimer's

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) have decided to terminate two late-stage studies, ENGAGE and EMERGE, evaluating aducanumab in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia.

The companies decided to pull the plug after a futility analysis showed that the studies were unlikely to meet the primary endpoints.

Certain sell-side analysts were predicting that aducanumab would be a big winner for BIIB.

The data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

BIIB, current halted, will resume trading at 7:30 am ET.