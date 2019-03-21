Tencent reports record profit drop after game slowdown

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reports its largest quarterly profit drop since its 2004 IPO with net profit down 32% to RMB14..2B (or $2.1B). The decline was attributed to a RMB2.1B one-off charge related to Tencent Music and weaker market conditions.

Smartphone game revenue grew 12% Y/Y to RMB19B. Nine new games were approved in the quarter following a months-long Chinese license freeze due to a regulatory crackdown.

Online advertising gained 38% Y/Y to RMB17B on the back of a 44% growth in Social ads.

