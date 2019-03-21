Darden gains 5.1% after Q3 beat, guidance boost

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) jumps 5.1% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $225.1M, or $1.80 per share, beats the average analyst estimate by a nickel.

increases 5.3% from $215.1M, or $1.71 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 blended same-restaurant sales +2.8%; total sales increased 5.5% to $2.25B, exceeding consensus by $10M.

"Our strong top-line results exceeded the industry this quarter resulting in significant market share gains," said CEO Gene Lee.

Now sees fiscal 2019 same-restaurant sales growth 2.5%-2.7% vs. prior view of ~2.5%.

Boosts EPS from continuing operation guidance to $5.76-$5.80 on 125M-126M diluted average common shares outstanding; had seen $5.60-$5.70 on ~126M shares outstanding.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Darden Restaurants beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (March 21)