G-III pops 8% as Q4 earnings top estimates, sees bright 2020 outlook

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +8.1% pre-market after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations and guiding FY 2020 earnings and revenues above analyst consensus.

GIII says Q4 results capped a record year for net sales, adjusted EBITDA, net income and net income per share for the company and its DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld brands.

The company issues mixed guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $0.15-$0.25 vs. $0.25 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of ~$650M vs. $647M consensus.

But GIII offers upside guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $3.25-$3.35 vs. $3.07 consensus on revenues of ~$3.28B vs. $3.26B consensus.