G-III Apparel +8% post Q4 results

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports net sales rose 7.3% in Q4.

Gross margin rate dropped 240 bps to 33.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 440 bps to 26.3%.

Operating margin rate advanced 280 bps to 5.8%.

Inventory up 4.2% to $576.38M.

Q1 Guidance: Net sales: ~$650M; Net income: $7M to $12M; Diluted EPS: $0.13 to $0.23; Adjusted EPS: $0.15 to $0.25.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: ~$3.28B; D&A: $40M; Interest and financing charges, net: $46M; Income tax expense: $59M to $60M; Net income: $162M to $167M; Diluted EPS: $3.18 to $3.28; Adjusted net income: $167M to $172M; Adjusted EPS: $3.25 to $3.35; Adjusted EBITDA: $307M to $313M.

GIII +8.08% premarket

