Murphy Oil to sell Malaysian portfolio to Thailand's PTTEP for $2.127B

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +1.8% pre-market after agreeing to sell its Malaysian oil and gas assets to Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production for $2.127B plus up to a $100M bonus payment contingent upon certain future exploratory drilling results prior to October 2020.

Year-end 2018 proved reserves net to MUR totaled 816M boe, with 16% attributable to Malaysia, and 2018 production net to MUR for the properties to be divested totaled 48K boe/day.

With the proceeds from the deal, MUR approves a new $500M stock buyback program and plans to pay down $750M in debt.

MUR says it plans to earmark $750M for U.S. oil-weighted opportunities through potential acquisitions and/or the funding of both deepwater projects and U.S. onshore opportunities.