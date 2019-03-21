U.S. junk bonds gain as Fed builds on dovish stance

U.S. junk bonds extended their rally after the Fed turned even more dovish than expected Wednesday.

High-yield index increased 0.06% Wednesday, bringing YTD gain to 6.81%, as CCCs exceeded BBs and single-Bs with a 0.13% return.

Market CDX North America High Yield Index rose to highest level since Oct. 9, 2018 afte the Fed decision.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Junk bond ETFs see $1.3B in outflows: Lipper (March 8)

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK