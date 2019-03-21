ConAgra Foods +4% on bottom-line beat

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports net sales growth of 36% in Q4, driven primarily by the Pinnacle Foods acquisition.

Organic net sales grew 1.9%.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $863M (+2.9%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $711M (+3.3%); International: $198M (+11.4%); Foodservice: $223M (-8.7%); Pinnacle: $712M.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 110 bps to 28.9%.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic net sales: ~+1%; Adjusted gross margin rate: below range of 29.3% to 29.7%; Adjusted operating margincrate: above range of 14.9% to 15.2%; Adjusted net interest expense: $390M to $395M; Average diluted shares: ~446M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.03 to $2.08; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Synergies: $20M; Pinnacle net sales: $1.71B to $1.73B.

CAG +3.93% premarket.

