Bio-Path down 13% premarket

Nano cap Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is the latest example of the wild ride that tiny biotechs can deliver. Shares rocketed from $2.60 on February 28 to a high of $73.52 on March 7 on positive Phase 2 data on prexigebersen in AML.

Shares are currently exchanging hands at $18.75 premarket, down 13% from yesterday's close of $21.50 and down 74% from the intraday high on March 7.