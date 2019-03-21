Banks' margins come under pressure from dovish Fed: Baird

Banks' net interest margins face pressure from a more-dovish Fed, leading to lending spread compression. deposit re-mixing, and potential for yield-curve inversion, Baird analyst David George writes in a note.

Sees analysts cutting 2019, 2020 NIM estimates as Fed rate hikes are subtracted from consensus.

He recommends that investors be disciplined in their exposure to banks considering "bank valuations are tempting" relative to the broader market.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slips 0.7% in premarket trading.

Individual names also sliding premarket: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) -0.9% , JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) -0.9% , Citigroup (NYSE:C) -0.9% , Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) -0.8% , Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -0.5% , Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) -0.7% .

