Fertitta may partner with Icahn in second bid for Caesars - NY Post

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +2.4% pre-market after the New York Post reports Tilman Fertitta is gearing up to make a second run at the company, possibly with help from controlling shareholder Carl Icahn.

CZR rebuffed Fertitta's merger offer in November, sending the Golden Nugget Casino owner on a quest for cash partners to shore up his bid; what has changed since then is the number of the shares Fertitta would need to purchase thanks to Icahn's desire for a strategic partner combined with his newfound sway over the company, according to the report.

Icahn has been buying up CZR shares for months and now is said to own a 28.5% stake including swaps, and the Post says he would not sell his shares if he feels he is partnering with a strategic buyer who will whip the place into shape, and thus drive up the sagging stock; as a result, any buyer approved by Icahn, including Fertitta, has to buy only 71.5% of the company, making the deal far more affordable.