Bank of England holds rate steady, maintains bonds stock

Not surprisingly, the Bank of England's monetary policy committee keeps its benchmark bank rate at 0.75%.

Committee also voted unanimously to maintain stock of corporate bond purchases at £10B and U.K. government bond purchases at £435B.

The pound sterling falls 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.3123.

Notes that Brexit uncertainties "continue to weigh on confidence and short-term economic activity, notably business investment."

Also observes volatility in U.K. asset prices arising from shifting expectations in terms of nature and timing of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU.

" The monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction," the committee said in its statement.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP