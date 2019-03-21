Rice brothers ramp up fight for EQT, nominate nine board candidates

Brothers Toby and Derek Rice, who sold Rice Energy to EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) in 2017 for $6.7B, nominate a slate of nine directors to EQT’s 12-member board, including Toby and another brother, Daniel, a current member of EQT's board and former CEO of Rice Energy.

The Rice brothers have been frustrated with EQT's operations after the company increased its capital budget and issued a weaker than expected outlook; EQT has acknowledged operating problems in 2018 but has said those issues were behind it and has unveiled additional cost-cutting measures.

The Rice family controls ~3% of EQT shares but reportedly has the support of hedge fund shareholders Elliott Management and D.E. Shaw.