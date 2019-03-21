Ford gets new CFO from tech, makes other appointments

Ford (NYSE:F) names Tim Stone, who has worked at Amazon and Snap, to succeed Bob Shanks as CFO on June 1.

Shanks plans to retire at year-end.

Peter Fleet, president of Ford's International Markets group, also will retire; he'll be succeeded by Mark Ovenden, currently president of Ford Middle East & Africa, effective April 1.

Stuart Rowley, currently chief operating officer for Ford North America, will succeed Steven Armstrong as president of Ford of Europe.

Armstrong is being named chairman of Ford of Europe.

Birgit Behrendt, vice president of joint ventures, alliances, and commercial affairs in Europe will retire from that role at the end of March; she'll continue to serve on the Ford Werke Supervisory Board.