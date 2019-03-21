OPKO up 7% premarket on positive OPK88003 data

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is up 7% premarket on increased volume on the heels of positive topline results from a Phase 2 dose-escalation study evaluating OPK88003, a weekly injectable oxyntomodulin compound with dual glucagon-like-peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucagon agonist activity, in adult type 2 diabetics with inadequate blood sugar control with metformin and/or diet and exercise.

The study assessed the effects of a dose-escalation regimen of OPK88003 on HbA1c, weight loss and safety over 30 weeks in 113 subjects.

Patients in the treatment group experienced an average 1.30% drop in HbA1c compared to a 0.09% reduction in the control arm (p<0.0001). 50% of subjects receiving OPK88003 achieved HbA1c levels of 6.5% or lower compared to 13.8% for the control group (a level below 7.0% is considered a good target for diabetics).

Patients in the treatment arm experienced average weight loss of 4.4 kg at week 30 compared to an average loss of 1.8 kg for the placebo group (p=0.01). About 38% of treated patients lost at least 5% of their baseline weight versus 13% for placebo (p=0.008).

The average decrease in triglycerides from baseline favored OPK88003 (-31.2 mg/dL compared to -11.6 mg/dL) but the separation from placebo was not statistically significant (p=0.44).

No new safety signals were observed. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events, mostly mild, were nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The data will be presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting in San Francisco, June 7-11.

Phase 3 studies are next up.