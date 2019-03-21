Siemens moves higher on report of potential turbine unit merger

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) rises as much as 2.5% in German trade following a Manager magazine report that the company is exploring a merger of its struggling turbine unit with an Asian partner.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser has relaunched negotiations with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its gas turbine unit Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, according to the report, which also says Siemens could enter a joint venture with the Japanese companies for building large gas and steam generators while keeping the profitable service business.

Siemens’ Power and Gas business has been a sore spot for the company, with a 19% drop in revenue during the financial year which ran to Sept. 30.