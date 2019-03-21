Canadian Solar -9% after warning of 'low or negative' 2019 profit

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -9.4% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but warning that its net profit in 2019 will be lower than the previous year.

"While we have a strong 2.9 GWp late-stage solar project pipeline, due to the typical project development cycle, we expect to realize sales for the majority of these late-stage projects in 2020 or later. This will likely create a temporary pullback in 2019 compared to 2018," CSIQ says.

The company also expects lower profit in 2019 from its module manufacturing business, partly due to higher costs caused by the appreciation of the Chinese currency vs. the U.S. dollar and euro in recent months.

As a result, CSIQ sees Q1 revenues of $450M-$480M, compared to $901M in Q4 2018 and $1.42B in the year-ago quarter, while net profit will come in "low or negative," despite module shipments of 1.3-1.4 GW, in line with 1.37 GW shipped in the prior-year period.

For FY 2019, CSIQ forecasts revenues of $3.5B-$3.8B vs. $3.74B analyst consensus estimate with total module shipments of 7.4-7.8 GW, reflecting the impact of an expected lower module ASP and lower revenue from solar project sales.