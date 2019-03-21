JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull

JPMorgan analyst Adrian Huerta initiates coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) at overweight, as their large aggregates business stands to gain from infrastructure spending, which is faring better than residential and non-residential construction.

Eagles Materials (NYSE:EXP) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) initiated at neutral due to lower growth profiles.

Huerta sees stronger EBITDA growth for the group vs. 2018; sees VMC and MLM leading.

Sees public infrastructure sector growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year as state and local governments boosts infrastructure spending.

