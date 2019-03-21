More on Worthington Q3 results

Worthington (NYSE:WOR) says that the company continued to feel the impact of higher input costs and volatility in steel prices; Steel Processing material cost was up 18% to $430,807

Q3 sales increased 4% to $874.4M, primarily driven by higher selling prices in Steel Processing, partially offset by lower volume in Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders divestiture

Gross margin decreased ~480bps to 10%; operating margin compressed 210bps to 3%

Volume: Steel Processing: 839,939 tons (-6%); Pressure Cylinders: 21.3M units (-3%)

Total debt stood $749.5M, with cash balance of $113.1M.

