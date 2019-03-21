INO, MBT and IGC among premarket gainers

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) +115% on completing its previously announced second-stage acquisition of 100% of the equity interest of HELIOHRISI S.A.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) +35% on introducing the world’s first PCIe Gen 4 backplane.
Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) +14% on Q4 earnings.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) +14%.
Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) +9%.
G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +8% on Q4 earnings.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) +7% on Q3 earnings.
Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +7% on FY earnings.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +7% as Ebola vaccine, INO-4201, was safe, tolerable, and generated strong T cell and antibody responses.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +7% on positive OPK88003 data.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) +7% on positive upgrade.
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) +6%.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +5%.
