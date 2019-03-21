Wheaton Precious Metals moves higher after mixed Q4 results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +1% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but a 19% Y/Y drop in revenues blamed on weaker metals prices and lower silver production.

WPM says Q4 gold production rose 11% Y/Y to 107.5K oz., mainly due to the start of the San Dimas gold stream in May and the Stillwater precious metals stream in July, but silver production slipped 22% to 7.1M oz., primarily due to termination of the San Dimas silver stream in May and deliveries from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines ceasing in March.

Prices fell during the quarter, as WPM fetched $1,229/oz. of gold vs. $1,277/oz. in the prior-year quarter and silver prices averaged $14.66/oz. vs. $16.75/oz. a year ago.

WMP estimates attributable precious metals production in 2019 of 365K oz. of gold, 24.5M oz. of silver and 22K oz. of palladium, resulting in production of 690K gold equiv. oz.

For the five-year period ending in 2023, WPM forecasts average annual gold equiv. output of 750K oz., with the increase primarily due to continued growth from the Peñasquito, Constancia and Stillwater mines as well as the commencement of the Voisey's Bay stream in 2021.