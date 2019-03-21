Skinnier Fox rises with new bulls in corner

Fox Corp. is up premarket (FOX +1.4% , FOXA +1.6% ) with more bullish initiations coming in for the now-skinnier Fox.

Credit Suisse has started coverage at Outperform with a price target of $46, while Atlantic Equities is Overweight on the stock with a target of $49 (that implies 27% upside).

Credit Suisse's Douglas Mitchelson expects Fox will log the fastest revenue/EBITDA growth in the media sector in the next few years, even after a slow year for affiliate revenue growth, and calls it a "free cash flow machine."

