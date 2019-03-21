Stocks poke into the green after investors parse Fed move

Stock indexes fluctuate between gains and losses in early trade as the Fed's pivot to a more dovish policy stance creates some caution among investors; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

While investors had widely expected a soft tone from the central bank, "you don’t want to over-communicate how dovish you are," says Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management. "There’s a difference between markets expecting you to be dovish and then actually being very dovish because that raises the question of whether they know something we don’t."

The Fed's move also comes after a series of negative economic commentary from companies such as FedEx, BMW and UBS.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.4% .

In corporate news, Biogen -27.1% after it was forced to discontinue its Phase 3 trials of aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease.

AMong the S&P sectors, information technology ( +0.9% ) is outperforming after Apple was upgraded at Needham, while the financials ( -1% ) and health care ( -0.6% ) groups weigh on the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.39% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.52%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.5% to 96.25.

WTI crude oil -0.2% to $60.12/bbl.

