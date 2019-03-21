PayPal +1.0% even as eBay adds Google Pay

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), up 1.0% in early trading, isn't yet hurt by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) adding Google Pay to its payment options.

The move was likely priced into PayPal's stock as eBay has been shifting away from PayPal and adding new payment options.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Pay will be available to Android users starting in early April, joining Apple Pay as the latest payment option on the platform.

The Google and Apple payment options are currently only accessible when buying from sellers enrolled in eBay's new payments experience, and will be increasingly available to shoppers as the program expands to process more volume in additional geographies, eBay says.

PayPal was acquired by eBay in 2002 and grew as the payment method for a majority of eBay transactions. PayPal, spun off from eBay in 2015, has been diversifying its business through acquisitions and partnerships.

