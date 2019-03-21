McDermott wins 'substantial' Middle East contract

McDermott (MDR +0.1% ) says it was awarded a "substantial contract" from an unnamed Middle East customer for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services in the Arabian Gulf; MDR defines a "substantial contract" in the $500M-$750M range.

MDR says the contract for new facilities includes the full suite of EPCI services for six new offshore jackets as well as three associated topsides.

MDR does not identify the client, but Upstream Online says the deal likely is related to offshore facilities that will be installed at Qatar Petroleum's giant offshore North Field.