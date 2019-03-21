RYB Education -4.8% post Q4 results

RYB Education (RYB -4.8% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 15.1% Y/Y to $45M.

Service revenues increased by 10.7% Y/Y to $38.5M & product revenues increased by 51.9% Y/Y to $6.5M.

Gross margin declined 162 bps to 17.56%, was primarily due to decreased franchise fee revenue and the increase in staff compensation and operating costs at directly operated kindergartens.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 225 bps to 12.22%.

Number of students enrolled at RYB directly operated kindergartens was 23,627 (+9% Y/Y).

Net cash outflows from operating activities decreased to $9.5M; due to the pay-out of IPO related disbursements.

Total cash and equivalents of $104.1M, the decrease in cash balance was primarily driven by acquisition related payments of $41.5M, capex of $11.5M.

Q1 Outlook: Net revenues of $33-34.5M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~15%-20%.

2019 Outlook: Net revenues of $180.5-191.5M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~15%-20%.

Previously: RYB Education reports Q4 results (Mar. 21 2019)