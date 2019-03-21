U.S. mortgage rates extend decline; homebuilders rise

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.28% for the week ending March 21, down from 4.31% in the previous week and 4.45% from a year ago at this time, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

"The combination of improving affordability and more inventory than the last few spring selling seasons should lead to improved home sales demand," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.71% vs. 3.76 % in the prior week and 3.91% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.84%, unchanged from the previous week, and vs. 3.68% a year ago.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) gains 1.2% .

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) rises 2.0%, Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) +1.5% , PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) +1.8% , Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV) +4.3% , TRI Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) +1.3% .

