Pinterest lands Walmart's CTO

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Walmart CTO Jeremy King was exiting after joining the company in 2011. Today, King has a new job at Pinterest (PINIT) as the head of engineering.

King spearheaded Walmart's successful e-commerce push. He joins Pinterest a month after it filed confidentially for an IPO.

Note that King isn't taking the freshly vacated CTO seat at PINIT, but the company says it isn't actively looking for a CTO so the job duties might get spread in King's direction.