Citigroup plans to sell Venezuelan gold held as loan collateral: Reuters

Citigroup (C -1.5% ) plans to sell several tons of gold used as collateral by Venezuela's central bank on a $1.6B loan after the deadline for repurchasing them expired this month, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The development represents another setback for President Nicolas Maduro, who has been trying to hold onto Venezuela's shrinking reserves.

Venezuela was due to repay $1.1B of the loan on March 11 and the rest comes due next year.

The U.S.-based bank plans to sell the hold held as a guarantee, which has market value of ~$1.36B, to recover the first tranche of the loan and will deposit the rest in a bank account in New York, according to two sources.

The government has used gold swaps since 2014 as a way to use its international gold reserves to gain access to cash after the price of oil slumped, reducing its oil revenue.

Previously: Citigroup turns to U.S. Treasury for guidance on Venezuela: Bloomberg (Feb. 21)