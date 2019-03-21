More on Commercial Metals Q2 results

Commercial Metals (CMC +2.2% ) says that Q2 was impacted by typical seasonality and wet weather in many of markets, which impacted construction activity resulting in lower shipments.

Q2 sales increased 33% to $1.4B as a result of the execution of various strategic growth initiatives and favorable market conditions.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA in the company's Americas Mills segment more than doubles Y/Y to $112.4M, Americas Recycling is -41% to $10.1M, and Americas Fabrication recorded loss of $49.5M compared to $8.6M last year.

Operating margin remained flat at ~1%; gross margin declines ~135bps to 11%.

