Raven Industries down 12% post Q4 results

Raven Industries (RAVN -12.1% ) reported Q4 sales decrease of 8.1% Y/Y to $88M. Sales by segments: Applied Technology $29.23M (-4.1% Y/Y); Engineered Films $49.47M (-11% Y/Y); and Aerostar $9.42M (-4.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 233 bps to 28.7%.

Q4 Operating margin declined by 810 bps to 3.8%. Segments operating margins: Applied Technology 22.5% up by 340 bps ; Engineered Films 13.1% down by 840 bps ; and Aerostar -24.4% down by 2,400 bps .

EBITDA was $7.25M (-53% Y/Y) and as percentage of sales 8.2% down by 790 bps .

Segment EBITDA as % of sales: Applied Technology 26% up by 420 bps ; Engineered Films 17.6% down by 810 bps ; and Aerostar -22% compared to 2.3% a year ago.

Q4 Expenses: R&D $8.26M (+78.9% Y/Y) and SG&A $13.67M (-0.4% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $65.95M, compared to $44.96M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $65.8M, as of January 31, 2019.

For first quarter of FY20 Engineered Films Division expects to realize another substantial decline in hurricane recovery film sales versus the prior year comparative period.

Previously: Raven reports Q4 results (March 20)