Amazon blocks unprofitable ads, S.F. banning Go?

Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) is aggressively blocking vendor and wholesaler ads for unprofitable products to help boost its profits.

Emails to violating vendors/wholesalers warns that the product "no longer qualifies for advertising because the sale of this product on Amazon.com currently results in a loss to Amazon" and says the price must be lowered to qualify for ads again.

Third-party merchants aren't affected by the crackdown.

In other Amazon-related news, San Francisco is weighing a proposal to ban cashier-free stores like the Amazon Go stores.

New Jersey and Philadelphia recently passed laws to ban stores that don't accept cash, saying the setup could discriminate against low-income shoppers who mighta ban not have a debit or credit card. Amazon Go stores use mobile wallets for checking out.