Vale halts operations at another Brazil iron ore mine

Vale (VALE -0.9% ) says it has suspended operations at the Alegria iron mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, which may remove as much as 10M mt/year from the market.

Vale says it took the preventive measure after a stress test failed to guarantee stability of the mine’s structures and will restart production when new studies are completed and their results are conclusive.

The Alegria mine is not far from the Samarco operations and already was affected by the 2015 tailings dam failure, operating at a reduced rate using dry processing only.

Jefferies analysts "do not expect an extended closure at Alegria, but this announcement is further evidence of the risk and uncertainty around Brazilian iron ore supply," putting Vale's announced or anticipated mine closures since January's deadly dam accident at more than 90M mt/year.