Alzheimer's players perk up on Biogen/Eisai aducanumab flop

Buying has spiked in three biotechs developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease (AD) in apparent response to Biogen and Eisai's decision to bail on aducanumab.

Neurotrope (NTRP +5.1% ): Enrollment recently completed in a Phase 2 study evaluating Bryostatin-1 in moderate-to-severe AD patients. Topline results should be available this summer.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +3.7% ): A Phase 2b/3 study evaluating ANAVEX 2-73 in early AD is currently recruiting patients.