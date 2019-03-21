Alzheimer's players perk up on Biogen/Eisai aducanumab flop

Buying has spiked in three biotechs developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease (AD) in apparent response to Biogen and Eisai's decision to bail on aducanumab.
Neurotrope (NTRP +5.1%): Enrollment recently completed in a Phase 2 study evaluating Bryostatin-1 in moderate-to-severe AD patients. Topline results should be available this summer.
Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +3.7%): A Phase 2b/3 study evaluating ANAVEX 2-73 in early AD is currently recruiting patients.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +3.7%): A Phase 2 open-label extension study is in process evaluating NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of agitation and aggression in AD patients. In November 2017, it reported results from a Phase 2 study in AD psychosis. The trial met the primary endpoint but fell short on key secondary objectives.
