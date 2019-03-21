Report: Facebook stored user passwords unencrypted for years (updated)

Facebook's (FB -0.6% ) on the move again, dipping into the red, as the Krebs On Security site reports that the company stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in plaintext for years.

That's a departure from conventions where password data is encrypted.

There's an ongoing investigation into how employees were able to build applications to log unencrypted password data and store it in plaintext on internal servers.

A company source tells the site that some 200M-600M Facebook users may have had their passwords stored in that manner, and searchable by more than 20,000 company employees.

Facebook says the probe has so far found no indication that employees have abused access to the data.