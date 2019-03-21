Jacobs wins CFIUS approval for sale of energy unit to WorleyParsons

Jacobs Engineering (JEC +1.5% ) says it received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for the sale of its Energy, Chemicals and Resources business to WorleyParsons (OTCPK:WYGPF).

JEC says the two companies have now received all required approvals under the competition laws of the U.S. and relevant foreign jurisdictions, and expects the deal will close by the end of April.

JEC also says it was awarded a one-year extension to its services contract with NASA's Ames Research Center in California, bringing the total value of the contract to $178M.

Yesterday, JEC said it won a contract to support the U.S Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., valued at as much as $785M.